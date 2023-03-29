Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,780 ($21.87) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.27% from the company’s previous close.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($30.84) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.59) to GBX 1,915 ($23.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.17) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.52).

Future Price Performance

Future stock opened at GBX 1,077 ($13.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,379.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,379.88.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

