FY2023 Earnings Estimate for 89bio, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.48) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.14). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

89bio Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 62.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in 89bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio in the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $498,394. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.