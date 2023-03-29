FY2023 Earnings Estimate for 89bio, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.48) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.14). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.
89bio Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 62.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in 89bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio in the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at 89bio
In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $498,394. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
