FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.78. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $154.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

