FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Aziyo Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.

Aziyo Biologics Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

