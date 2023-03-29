FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Aziyo Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.
Aziyo Biologics Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ AZYO opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
Aziyo Biologics Company Profile
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.