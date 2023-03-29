FY2023 EPS Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Lifted by Analyst

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Geely Automobile in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei now forecasts that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Geely Automobile’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Geely Automobile’s FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Shares of GELYY stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

