FY2023 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. Cut by Cormark (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

Karora Resources Company Profile

KRR stock opened at C$4.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.92 million, a P/E ratio of 155.33 and a beta of 0.87. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.38 and a 12 month high of C$7.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.