FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($3.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.20). The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 645,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 445,149 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 70.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

