FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.
Sylogist Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SYZ opened at C$5.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.77. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.02 million, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Sylogist Cuts Dividend
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
Featured Stories
