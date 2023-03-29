FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SYZ opened at C$5.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.77. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.02 million, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Sylogist Cuts Dividend

Sylogist Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

(Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.