FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Lowered by Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $33.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $35.96. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2024 earnings at $38.88 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $318.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

