FY2023 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted by Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Travelzoo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $5.24 on Monday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

