FY2023 EPS Estimates for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of VNET Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for VNET Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VNET Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Nomura lowered VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $473.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

