FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

BAC opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

