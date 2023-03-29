FY2026 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,155,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 3,369,896 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 2,975,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,492,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.