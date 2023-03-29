General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $96.00 at UBS Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.
GIS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.
General Mills Stock Performance
Shares of General Mills stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
