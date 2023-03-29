General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.
NYSE GM opened at $34.22 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
