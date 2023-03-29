General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

NYSE GM opened at $34.22 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

