Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

GEI stock opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.03 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

