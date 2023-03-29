Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

