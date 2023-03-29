Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

