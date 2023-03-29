Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

ACN opened at $275.00 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.56 and its 200 day moving average is $273.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.