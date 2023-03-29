Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

