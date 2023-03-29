Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

KRMA opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $624.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

