goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.
goeasy Price Performance
goeasy stock opened at C$98.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
