goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

goeasy stock opened at C$98.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSY shares. Cormark raised their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$180.00 target price on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

