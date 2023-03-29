Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GMGSF opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

