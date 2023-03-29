Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Goodman Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of GMGSF opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $17.28.
Goodman Group Company Profile
