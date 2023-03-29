Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 260.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -1.84. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $55,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

