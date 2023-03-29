Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €7.00 by Barclays

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.53) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 6.7 %

GYC opened at €6.16 ($6.62) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.75. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($21.66).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

