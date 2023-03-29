Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Head to Head Review

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48% LexinFintech 8.23% 10.32% 3.88%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.90 $65.56 million $2.64 6.64 LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.32 $118.85 million $0.65 3.78

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.36%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats LexinFintech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

