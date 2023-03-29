Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $128.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $160.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

