Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 10.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Roku by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $139.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

