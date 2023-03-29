Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pinterest by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 278.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,418 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 80.1% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Pinterest Stock Down 4.4 %

PINS stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.93 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,063,883. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.