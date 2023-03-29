Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Pure Storage stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

