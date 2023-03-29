Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $70,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $309,259,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,765,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

