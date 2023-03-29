Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.47.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

