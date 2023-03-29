Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.