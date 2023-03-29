Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Financial Contrast

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Harmonic has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 4.51% 12.23% 5.26% Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -60.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

97.7% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harmonic and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $624.96 million 2.49 $28.18 million $0.26 53.89 Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.36 -$85.38 million ($1.17) -0.68

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Harmonic and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 0 6 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harmonic presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.38%. Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Harmonic.

Summary

Harmonic beats Airspan Networks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

