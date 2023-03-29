Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,443 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials stock opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.