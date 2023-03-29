Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.23 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Shares of MPC opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.