Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 113,685 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.