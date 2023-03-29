Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.39.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

