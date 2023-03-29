Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,414 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $63,934,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

