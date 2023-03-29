Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 17,665 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 2.4 %

AXP stock opened at $159.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

