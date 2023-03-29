Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 21,966 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,966 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SO opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

