Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 33,942 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,942 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.7% in the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.