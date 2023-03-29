Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 71 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 701.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $151,766,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of HUM opened at $483.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.86 and its 200 day moving average is $508.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

