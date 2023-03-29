Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 76 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics stock opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

