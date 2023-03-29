Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 958 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.