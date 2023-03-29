Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 9,583 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

NYSE:SYK opened at $277.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

