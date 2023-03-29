Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $94.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

