HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

