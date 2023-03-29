Head-To-Head Contrast: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.3%. Harleysville Financial pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 209.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.04 $8.79 million $2.74 8.94 NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.58 $32.31 million $1.34 9.37

This table compares Harleysville Financial and NewtekOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harleysville Financial and NewtekOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00

NewtekOne has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.35%. Given NewtekOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13% NewtekOne 37.47% 13.29% 5.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Harleysville Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

