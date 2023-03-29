Head to Head Review: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
66.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Premier Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier Financial and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Premier Financial
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|Community West Bancshares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Premier Financial presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Premier Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Premier Financial and Community West Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Premier Financial
|$339.87 million
|2.21
|$102.19 million
|$2.86
|7.36
|Community West Bancshares
|$53.12 million
|2.09
|$13.45 million
|$1.52
|8.33
Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community West Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Premier Financial and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Premier Financial
|30.07%
|11.36%
|1.27%
|Community West Bancshares
|25.32%
|12.54%
|1.21%
Summary
Premier Financial beats Community West Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Premier Financial
Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.
