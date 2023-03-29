Head to Head Review: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Premier Financial pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier Financial and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Premier Financial presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Premier Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial and Community West Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $339.87 million 2.21 $102.19 million $2.86 7.36 Community West Bancshares $53.12 million 2.09 $13.45 million $1.52 8.33

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community West Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 30.07% 11.36% 1.27% Community West Bancshares 25.32% 12.54% 1.21%

Summary

Premier Financial beats Community West Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.